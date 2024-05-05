Togo’s ruling party wins a majority in parliament, likely keeping a dynasty in power

LOME, Togo (AP) — Togo’s ruling party has won a majority of seats in the West African nation’s parliamentary election. Provisional results announced late Saturday show the ruling Union for the Republic party won 108 out of the 113 parliamentary seats. The vote was rejected by the opposition as part of a move to extend President Faure Gnassingbe’s tenure. A new constitutional provision provides for a presidential tenure of four years with a two-term limit. It makes it likely that 57-year-old Gnassingbe — in power since 2005 — would be reelected by the new parliament when his mandate expires in 2025, and could stay in power until 2033.

