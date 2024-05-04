Missouri man charged in 1966 killing in suburban Chicago, based on DNA evidence

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (AP) — A 79-year-old Missouri man is accused of killing a woman in her suburban Chicago home — a crime that happened nearly six decades ago. James Barbier was arrested Monday at his St. Louis County home and charged with first-degree murder in the November 1966 death of 18-year-old Karen Snider in Cook County, Illinois. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the break came when police reopened the cold case and sent blood evidence to a lab in 2022. The blood matched Barbier’s. Snider’s husband came home late on the night of Nov. 12, 1966, and found his wife stabbed to death.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.