Educational Family Fun Day at Fountain Creek

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - Families are invited out to 'Fountain Creek Family Fun Day' today.

There will be outdoor activity stations including dinosaur fossils, bug sweeps, kite making, pond critters, crafts, and more.

Free pizza from Papa Murphy's will also be provided to participants.

The event is $5 per person or $4 per member and it is free to all active-duty military families.

'Fountain Creek Family Fun Day' is from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Pepper Grass Lane.