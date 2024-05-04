Skip to Content
Educational Family Fun Day at Fountain Creek

Published 11:23 AM

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - Families are invited out to 'Fountain Creek Family Fun Day' today.

There will be outdoor activity stations including dinosaur fossils, bug sweeps, kite making, pond critters, crafts, and more.

Free pizza from Papa Murphy's will also be provided to participants.

The event is $5 per person or $4 per member and it is free to all active-duty military families.

'Fountain Creek Family Fun Day' is from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Pepper Grass Lane.

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

