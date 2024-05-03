One person in the hospital following a rollover accident on Old Stage Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is in the hospital this morning, (May 3rd) after they had to be extracted from their car, following a rollover accident on Old Stage Road.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. when a passerby to the incident called in the crash.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, they told our team that the victim was in the car for 30 minutes before the call to 911 even went out.

The victim reportedly drove off Oldd Stage Road, though it's unclear this morning how that happened.

Around 15 firefighters responded to the scene, including heavy rescue teams, where they found the car on its side.

CSFD says they had to make sure the car was stabilized and secure before they could remove the victim.

Luckily, they were able to clear the scene by 6:30 a.m., taking the victim to a nearby hospital.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still on the scene as of this morning, as they wait for a tow truck.

There's no word yet on when this will all clear up, so in the meantime, drivers are being advised to take another route if they're traveling in the area.