James Corden announces last ever ‘Gavin and Stacey’ episode

London (CNN) — The beloved British sitcom “Gavin and Stacey” will be returning for its final episode this Christmas, James Corden, who co-writes and stars in the show, announced on Friday.

“Some news… It’s official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey,” Corden posted to Instagram, signing the announcement with his co-writer Ruth Jones. “See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James.”

Joanna Page, who plays the show’s titular Stacey Shipman, also posted the news to Instagram, writing “O my god it’s happening!!! (sic) So excited!!! Last ever Gavin and Stacey… Can’t wait to start filming!!”

The BAFTA-award winning show first aired in 2007, running for three seasons until 2010.

The show follows the relationship of Gavin, a twenty-something football fan who lives with his parents in Essex, and Stacey, a bubbly Welsh woman from the seaside town of Barry.

The pair’s friends and family make up the show’s group of eccentric supporting characters, including Corden and Jones as the couple’s respective best friends, Smithy and Nessa.

The sitcom returned for a 2019 Christmas special nearly a decade after its finale and was watched by a record-breaking 18.5 million viewers, making it the “biggest single episode of any comedy programme across all [British] channels since current records began in 2002,” the BBC said after the episode aired.

The show’s 2024 finale will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Christmas Day, the BBC confirmed.

