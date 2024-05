COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a grass fire Friday afternoon near Mark Dabling Blvd. and Aeration Vw.

CSFD said they responded around 2:30 p.m. and firefighters were able to quickly contain the blaze which grew to about 100ft x 100ft.

Firefighters are still on scene extinguishing hotspots. CSFD said cyclists on Pike View Trail should be aware of heavy apparatus on/near the trail.