CIA Director Burns visits Cairo as Gaza ceasefire and hostage negotiations continue

(CNN) — CIA Director Bill Burns is in Cairo amid intensive negotiations over a ceasefire and hostage deal in the Israel-Hamas war, a person familiar with the matter says.

Burns has acted as a key interlocutor for the United States in the multiparty talks between Israel, Hamas, Egypt and Qatar over a release of hostages held in Gaza that would be paired with a temporary ceasefire.

Hamas is currently weighing a new framework proposed by Egypt that calls for the group to release as many as 33 hostages kidnapped from Israel in exchange for a pause in hostilities in Gaza, an Israeli source familiar with the negotiations and a foreign diplomatic source told CNN earlier this week.

Burns has been dispatched during previous rounds of talks as they reached intensive stages, only to see them later collapse. American officials are hopeful a new proposal will be accepted by Hamas but acknowledge the group’s leader, Yahya Sinwar, will need to sign off.

On Thursday, the White House said it had not yet received a response from Hamas on the proposal. Communication with Sinwar, believed to be inside Gaza, has at times been difficult.

American officials have been pressing Hamas to accept the terms of the deal, which US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described this week as “very generous.”

American officials view the latest proposal as the best opportunity to bring the violence in Gaza to an end and hope a pause in the fighting could provide diplomatic space for a more sustained ceasefire.

Some of Biden’s aides also hope a hostage deal resulting in a temporary ceasefire could lower the temperature on American college campuses, where protesters have been voicing anger toward Israel and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

If a deal isn’t struck, Israel appears poised to launch a ground invasion into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians have been sheltering. Even with a deal in place, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel could still enter Rafah as it looks to eliminate the threat from Hamas.

Such a scenario could aggravate tensions with Washington. Biden administration officials are opposed to Netanyahu’s Rafah plan and say they haven’t seen a strategy for protecting the civilians there.

Despite domestic and international pressure to agree to a hostage-ceasefire deal, a vocal part of Netanyahu’s far-right coalition have pressured the prime minister not to agree to the ceasefire proposal currently on the table. They have urged Israel’s military to continue into Rafah, prioritizing the destruction of Hamas over the return of Israeli hostages.

