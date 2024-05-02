The unexpected, under-the-radar Senate race in Michigan that could determine control of the chamber

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The retirement of Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow has opened a Senate seat in Michigan. The race is expected to be highly competitive with control of the upper chamber on the line in November. Top candidates have emerged for each party ahead of the state’s August primaries. U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin has coalesced support on the Democratic side and has a large fundraising lead. Republicans have rallied behind former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers in a more competitive primary after he gained the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Slotkin and Rogers each have strong resumes. The race could have an impact on the presidential race in a crucial swing state.

