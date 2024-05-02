Governor Polis declares May 3 ‘Randy Gradishar Day’

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis is declaring May 3 as Randy Gradishar Day.

This May 3, Gradishar will be honored on a statewide level for his accomplishments on and off the football field.

The date of proclamation was chosen in honor of Gradishar’s Denver Broncos jersey number 53.

“Celebrating Randy Gradishar Day is a great moment for Broncos County. We are excited to come together to honor Randy’s induction into the Hall of Fame, and the career that has led him here,” said Governor Polis.

Elected into this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame class on February 8, 2024, Gradishar will be the 14th Bronco, and seventh defender, to gain this historic title. With family roots in Southern Colorado, Gradishar is one of 10 linebackers in NFL history with at least 7 Pro Bowls, 20 interceptions, and 13 fumble recoveries.

Gradishar was the founding president of the Denver Broncos Youth Foundation, serving young people in the Denver Metro Area and Colorado, including the Governor’s Council and the Mayor’s Youth Initiative.

Festivities kick off at 2 p.m. at the State Capitol.