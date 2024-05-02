Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford were summer camp pen pals years before they got married

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Carey Mulligan and husband Marcus Mumford have a very sweet meet cute.

The “Promising Young Woman” actress revealed that she and her Mumford and Sons frontman husband met at the same summer camp when she was 12 and he was 10.

She appeared on “Good Morning Britain,” where she recalled writing to each other when camp ended.

“We became pen pals after and that’s how we kept in touch, we didn’t have phones,” she said. “We used to fax a bit when fax machines were cool. We need to get kids back doing the pen pal thing again. It’s a good thing.”

Mulligan added, “There was about ten years when we lost touch and then we reconnected.”

The two found each other again on Facebook. They married in 2012 after dating for five months and are now parents of three children.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.