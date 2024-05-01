Victim of homicide at Colorado Springs bingo hall remembered fondly by family and friends

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The victim of a brutal homicide in Colorado Springs is being remembered by her family. Dorothy King, affectionately called "Janie," by her co-workers at Bingo World off N. Academy Blvd, was identified as the victim of a homicide on April 19th. Now, her two daughters, Francis King-Johnson and Laura King, are remembering her by speaking out for the first time since her death.

"My mom was the coolest. She was, like, the best friend, the best fan, the best. Everything you could ask for in a mom," Francis King-Johnson said.

At the Colorado Springs Chapter of the Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE), the community gathered to raise money and remember Dorothy King with a potluck fundraiser. Each person there paid seven dollars for a plate of food, and all the money went to legal fees the family now has to pay.

"We wanted to give back to her family, to pay tribute to her and the community, to let them know that she didn't deserve this," Jackie Robertson, the President of the Colorado Springs Chapter of the FOE said.

Court records show that King was allegedly murdered in the parking lot after Nathaniel Buchmann, who was out on bond for carjacking and other charges, allegedly approached her vehicle and stabbed her before driving over her.

"We just want justice. And we just want my mom to be at peace," King-Johnson said.

Janie's daughter also expressed frustration that Buchmann was out on bond for another carjacking when he allegedly murdered her mother.

"It just blows my mind that he was able to just keep getting out repeatedly, just to keep committing more and more crimes and now he's added murder to it," King-Johnson said.

Buchmann will be in court on May 15 for three separate hearings for three cases, including the alleged murder of King.