Greene says she will force a vote to oust Speaker Johnson next week

Washington (CNN) — GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced Wednesday she will trigger a motion to vacate against House Speaker Mike Johnson next week to force members to put their position on the record – a move that comes after Democrats have said they will vote to kill the effort and ensure Johnson doesn’t lose his job.

“I think every member of Congress needs to take that vote and let the chips fall where they may and so next week, I am going to be calling this motion to vacate. Absolutely calling it,” she said at a news conference.

“I can’t wait to see Democrats go out and support a Republican speaker and have to go home to their primaries and have to run for Congress again, having supported a Republican speaker — a ‘Christian conservative’ — I think that’ll play well. I’m excited about it,” she added.

Greene originally filed the motion to oust Johnson in March amid conservative anger over the Louisiana Republican’s handling of the government funding fight. A floor vote to oust Johnson would require a majority to succeed, but it can still be preempted. A motion to table – or kill – the resolution could be offered and voted on first. That would also only require a simple majority to succeed.

After Johnson moved last month to pass a major foreign aid package that included aid for Ukraine, House Democratic leadership announced that Democrats would help Johnson keep his job by voting to table if the issue arose.

“We will vote to table Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Motion to Vacate the Chair. If she invokes the motion, it will not succeed,” House Democratic leaders said in a statement on Tuesday.

Greene railed against Johnson on Wednesday for roughly 10 minutes, taking issue with his support for Ukraine aid and focusing on the recent announcement that House Democrats would vote to kill her effort to oust him.

“Now we have (House Democratic leader) Hakeem Jeffries and the Democrats coming out, embracing Mike Johnson with a warm hug and a big, wet, sloppy kiss,” she said.

Greene said she didn’t trigger the motion previously because she was being “controlled” and “responsible.”

“I was being conscious and caring about my conference in our majority. It was a warning to stop serving the Democrats and support our Republican conference and support our agenda. And he didn’t do it. And we all went home and Republican voters everywhere, Americans were raging at Mike Johnson.”

During the news conference, Greene put a “Make Ukraine Great Again” hat on a photo of Johnson and Jeffries.

Greene’s move to force a vote against Johnson comes after GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz similarly moved against then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last year. Gaetz triggered a historic and unprecedented vote that ousted McCarthy, throwing House Republicans into a prolonged period of chaos and turmoil as they struggled to elect a new speaker.

