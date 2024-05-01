Dua Lipa hands off ‘Saturday Night Live’ performing duties to Chloe Fineman in fun new promo

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Pop superstar Dua Lipa is preparing to pull double duty as this week’s “Saturday Night Live” host and musical guest, with a little help from cast member Chloe Fineman.

In a new promo clip for the upcoming episode, Fineman shows the Grammy-winner a “new impression” that she’s been practicing. The “SNL” cast member – who is known for her uncanny impressions – goes on to dance awkwardly while singing her interpretation of a verse from Lipa’s 2020 hit “Levitating,” but the lyrics are all wrong.

Lipa asks who the impression is supposed to be parodying, to which Fineman responds, “You!” The singer then suggests Fineman perhaps work on her dance moves in order to fine tune it.

Next, Fineman tap dances, which leaves Lipa even more unimpressed – to hilarious effect.

After the singer changes up Fineman’s whole “look” to include a dark red wig akin to her own signature tresses, the pair feel much more confident… even though Fineman continues to sing the wrong lyrics.

“Ok, it’s close enough. You’re going to nail it, kid,” Lipa says to a panicked and confused Fineman. “Wait, what?” the latter asks.

“I’m going to just focus on my sketches so I thought maybe you could, you know, do the performance for me. I’m going to go and grab dinner,” says Lipa, who hands the mic to Fineman and leaves her alone on the stage.

Lipa is serving as both the host and musical guest on this week’s episode of the long-running sketch show, marking the first time she will host “SNL” after previously appearing as the musical guest in 2018 and 2020.

Her new album “Radical Optimism” is set to be released on Friday.

“Saturday Night Live” airs on NBC at 11:30 p.m. EDT/8:30 p.m. PDT.

