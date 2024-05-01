CBI determines Las Animas Co. Coroner did not violate law after accusations of improper burials

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - At the request of the Las Animas County Sheriff's Office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted an independent investigation into allegations against Las Animas County Coroner, Dominic Verquer.

Verquer was accused of improper burials after multiple bodies were discovered to be buried on top of each other in a single grave in a private cemetery in Las Animas County. He also allegedly buried a homeless man without notifying any of his relatives.

According to a statement from District Attorney Henry L. Solano's office, the CBI conducted an "extensive" investigation into the allegations against Verquer and did not identify any criminal law violations. The statement also said that Solano reviewed all of the materials related to the investigation and "did not ask for further review of any issue or matter since the investigation was thorough, without limitation in scope, and consistent with the manner CBI has performed investigations with which they are entrusted. The statement also said that the allegations made to law enforcement, in a public meeting, and to the media did not have supporting facts.

The statement from the DA's office also said that at the time Coroner Verquer arranged for the burial of five individuals, there was no known next of kin, leaving the county with the responsibility for burial. It was also determined that there was no misuse/misappropriation of public funds by Verquer or that he lacked permission for the burials in the private cemetery. There were no instances of abuse of corpses that meet any Colorado Revised Statute requirement or prohibition, the DA's office said.

KRDO has reached out to the coroner for comment and has not yet heard back.