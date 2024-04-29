‘We would have shared’: Beloved plants stolen from Sacramento restaurant owner

By Lee Anne Denyer

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A Sacramento restaurant shared video Sunday of a bizarre theft: Someone stealing plants off their patio. The owner of Colo’s Southern Café – who asked to be referred to as Mrs. T – said she arrived at work Saturday morning and realized something wasn’t right.

“My plants that normally are against the gate over here and on the table were missing, along with table and chairs,” she said.

Video from the security system shows someone inside their gated patio space, loading the large specialty plants into a recycling bin.

“It’s crazy because we get so many plants and so many flowers, if they would have asked, hey, we would have shared,” she said.

Mrs. T loves plants, caring for them and sharing them with her guests. She said the theft hurt knowing the time, resources and intention put into making the patio space a relaxing place for her and her customers.

“It’s something for the community,” she said. “We work hard to make sure that our things are right.”

She said they’ve had multiple issues with theft but that taking the plants hurt.

