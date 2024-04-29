Val Nichushkin playoff hat trick
The Colorado Avalanche took one step closer to advancing in the Stanley Cup playoffs by beating the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday 5-1. Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin scored three goals in Sunday's win.
