Pueblo County holds ‘Drug Take Back’ day to collect unwanted and unused medications

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo County is safely collecting unwanted and unused prescription medications as part of National Drug Take Back Day.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies will be set up at the Pueblo West Walmart, Rural Fire Station on 29912 US Hwy 50 E, and Valley Health Mart in Colorado City to collect the medications.

While people can turn in medications year-round at collection sites, the Saturday event is an important reminder to safeguard medications and prevent misuse in a safe and reliable manner.

In 2023 in Colorado, 8,000 pounds of medication were submitted.