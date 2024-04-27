Garden of the Gods set to hold ‘Motorless Morning’ as cold weather cloaks Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Sunday, Garden of the Gods will hold a "Motorless Morning," prohibiting motor vehicles from driving through the park from 5 a.m. to noon. The aim is to create a time for pedestrians, cyclists, skateboarders and more to enjoy the park roads safely.

The day carries on a tradition that started with the first "Motorless Morning" April 2018. Since then, Garden of the Gods has welcomes crowds for multiple motorless mornings.

This year, the morning will be far colder. Across Southern Colorado, many residents are seeing snowfall and wet, rainy weather. However at this time, the event is still scheduled for its planned time.

Visitors who take part in the event can park their cars at the Garden of the Gods Visitor Center, Garden of the Gods Trading Post, or in the overflow parking lot at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site.