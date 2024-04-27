A tornado strikes the southern China metropolis of Guangzhou

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese media say a tornado has struck southern China’s Guangzhou city during a severe rain and hail storm. There are no immediate reports on the extent of damage or any injuries. The China Meteorological Administration said the tornado hit about 3 p.m. Saturday in Baiyun district in Guangzhou. Videos posted online showed a darkened sky in the mid-afternoon and debris swirling up into the air. Tornado warnings were issued for other parts of the city. Guangzhou is a sprawling metropolis and manufacturing center near Hong Kong. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visited the city during an official visit to China earlier in April.

