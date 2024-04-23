Pike County residents concerned after their home was struck by gunfire for 2nd time in 3 years

By Blake DeVine

ZEBULON, Georgia (WANF) — A house in Pike County has been shot at for the second time in three years, leaving its owners concerned for their safety.

At 4:46 a.m. on Sunday morning, the resident’s Ring camera captured someone walking down their driveway with a gun before firing several shots at their home.

This all took place on Meansville Street in Zebulon.

Rashad was staying with his aunt and grandmother when he was woken up by the sound of gunfire.

“I heard a lot of thumping noise and it didn’t really register with me until I was fully woken up,” he said. “That’s when I realized there was gunfire.”

Leslie Knauls lives at the home with her 81-year-old mother Catherine.

“My first reaction was to go get to her and make sure she’s okay,” she said. “My ultimate goal was to make sure she’s protected.”

The family says this isn’t the first time their home has been shot at, with a drive-by shooting of their property taking place on December 17th, 2021.

“My biggest concern is really trying to figure out who was involved with this situation,” Rashad said. “This has now happened multiple times.”

He told us that the Zebulon Police Department surveyed the home on Sunday afternoon, taking pictures of the damage and collecting bullet casings.

Edward Alexander works for the Pike County NAACP branch, describing the neighborhood as a quiet community.

“This would have been a shame if somebody had gotten killed with all those bullets flying,” he said. “We just don’t want this kind of thing happening in our town.”

Rashad shared similar concerns for the safety of his loved ones.

“It’s a lot of elderly people around here,” he said. “There should be no reason why this nonsense and mayhem is going on out here.”

As for Knauls, she doesn’t feel out of harm’s way in her own home.

“I don’t feel safe,” she concluded. “I want these people off the street and I want the cops to get them.”

Atlanta News First reached out to the Zebulon Police Department about this incident and is still waiting on a response.

