Firefighters called to 2-alarm fire in Essex house explosion

By Tori Yorgey, Greg Ng

ESSEX, Maryland (WBAL) — A house exploded late Saturday night in Essex, filling the neighborhood with smoke.

Baltimore County officials said firefighters were called to a two-alarm house fire and explosion on Crafton Road just after 11 p.m.

One man was taken to the hospital from the scene with burns and injuries that appear to be non-life-threatening, according to Baltimore County Fire Department.

“We can’t confirm if he was in the home or outside of the home. We do know originally, we had no injuries and then someone presented themselves to first responders on scene with injuries,” Bureau Chief Travis Francis told 11 News. “He was immediately treated by our EMS crews and transported to the hospital.”

Neighbors told 11 News they saw a man walk out of the house, after it exploded.

“Right now, we just know someone was injured, had some burn injuries. We don’t know how or if he was in the house or outside,” Francis said.

Fire officials said investigators are working to determine who the man is in relation to the home.

Francis said about 100 firefighters responded to the neighborhood to help battle the flames. Upon arrival, the home was engulfed by fire.

Fire officials said investigators have talked to the homeowners, but no further details were released.

Fire crews are assessing the neighborhood and police continue to investigate the fire and explosion.

Neighbors told 11 News there was a dog inside of the home, it’s unclear whether or not it made it out safely.

