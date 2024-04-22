Pueblo moves forward with ordinance that would pay homeless people to clean up the city

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo city council is moving forward with plans to kick start a new program. It's one that would pay homeless people to help clean up the city.

Participants of this program will work alongside city employees and volunteers to complete cleanup projects.In return, participants will be given a 50 dollar gift card for about four or five hours of work.

One former homeless man, Anthony Cannon, told me Monday he thinks it's a step in the right direction for this city. About 4 years ago, Cannon was living along Fountain Creek.

"It is rough. the biggest part was water. Water was the hardest," said Cannon.

Thankfully, he is now housed and employed. Cannon said getting back out in the work force helped him find purpose again.

Now, city leaders hope a new program in the works at Catholic Charities can do the same for others.If passed on final presentation, the city would shell out $200,000 worth of ARPA funds to get the program up and running.

"We intend to have one dedicated employment specialist who will, I guess you could say, post up at the soup kitchen," said Anu Keiley, Program Director at Catholic Charities of southern Colorado.

Keiley said participants of the job readiness program will work alongside city employees and volunteers to complete cleanup projects throughout the city.In return participants will be given a $50 dollar gift card to buy food.

"I think it's more than just employment, it's getting them engaged in different programs, not only Catholic Charities, but within the community and connecting them to resources that will then further reduce those barriers to employment and just living a very fulfilling life in general," said Keiley.

The Catholic Charities program will work under the “Team Up to Clean Up” program with Parks and Recreation, where City staff will help facilitate trash pick up in Qualified Census Tracts (QCTs), according to the city of Pueblo.

The city of Pueblo said this program is similar to the HOPE program, formerly run by the Pueblo Rescue Mission. It also employed the un-housed for daily trash pick up, but it was short-lived mainly due to a lack of oversight.

According to a spokesperson with the city of Pueblo, this program is different because of the wrap around services offered to help with long term employment training/resume support, assistance with locating/securing housing, and other support services.

Monday's vote mean city council will continue the conversation to help this program get off the ground. But the funding hasn't ben authorized yet until a second vote which takes place next month.