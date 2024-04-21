David Pecker is expected to be the first witness called in Trump hush money trial, source says

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — The first witness to be called by the Manhattan district attorney’s office in Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial is expected to be David Pecker, according to a person familiar with the plans.

As the then-chairman of American Media Inc., which publishes the National Enquirer, Pecker was involved in numerous “catch-and-kill” schemes he orchestrated on behalf of Trump.

The New York Times first reported on the expected witness.

The DA’s office is expected to call him after opening statements are completed.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

