Colorado Springs man recovering after hitting a deer while riding motorcycle home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After spending more than a week in the hospital, a Colorado Springs man is finally able to recover at home. He survived a grizzly accident after colliding with a deer.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the accident happened here near the intersection Fillmore St. and Centennial Blvd.

The good news is the motorcycle rider, Lorenzo Avila, is happy to finally be out of the hospital Sunday. But on the flip side, he said it's still a long road ahead to a full recovery.

"I could just feel my body getting mangled and broke and I was just thinking to myself, when is this going to stop," Aliva questioned.

Last Saturday, Avila was riding his motorcycle down Centennial Blvd, but as he was turning onto Fillmore St., a deer came out of nowhere. His motorcycle hit the deer causing him to fly off the bike. Avila's leg and feet are now in casts after multiple fractures. His shoulder and back are broken as well.

"I am stuck to this bed. I can't move without assistance. I need my girlfriend and other people to wheel me out of bed just to use the restroom," said Avila.

Avila works at Midtown Barber Shop as a hairdresser in Colorado Springs. However, he can't work now due to his injuries. It's leaving him with no income for about a year.

"That is daunting because I know that the next year is uncertain," said Avila.

As he focuses on healing, the financial burden weighs heavily on his shoulders. His girlfriend, Marisela Valenzuela, created a go-fund-me in hopes the community could help him while he navigates this tough time.

"I know for sure that it's going to be a long time to be able to be a barber again," said Avila.