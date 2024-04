COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a multi-vehicle roll over crash in northeast Colorado Springs.

CSFD says multiple vehicles have rolled over at Southbound Powers Blvd and Union Blvd.

Southbound Powers is closed at Old Ranch as crews work in the area.

They are asking drivers to use caution on Powers as roads are icy.