Crash near Powers and Interquest prompting closures in the area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a serious traffic accident at N Powers and Old Ranch Rd.

CSFD says that multiple cars were involved with several patients.

Please avoid the area and watch as crews respond.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says that northbound, the road is closed due to a crash between Old Ranch Road and CO 83. A detour is in place. Southbound there is a road closed due to a crash between CO 83 and Old Ranch Road.