Amazon delivery driver allegedly stabs man during fight in Madison fiery death

By Caleb Wethington

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — An Amazon delivery driver allegedly stabbed a man during a fight Tuesday night outside of a condo in Madison, according to Metro Nashville police.

Detectives are investigating the fight between the driver and a man who was hospitalized with non-critical injuries.

Police said the 42-year-old Amazon driver was delivering a package at a condo on Churchill Crossing. The driver said the recipient of the package wasn’t home and so, he wasn’t able to make the delivery.

The driver was standing beside his van making an entry on his electronic pad to note the unsuccessful delivery when a 47-year-old man pulled up in a pickup truck. The man was allegedly upset the driver was blocking his parking space.

Police said the man got out of the pickup truck and the two began arguing and eventually got into a fight. The driver pulled a knife and stabbed the man after he was punched in the face, according to police.

The man went into his home and the driver called 911.

“Madison Precinct detectives will be discussing this matter with the District Attorney’s Office to determine whether there will be any charges placed,” MNPD said.

Amazon spokesman Austin Stowe said in a statement the driver is no longer delivering packages for Amazon.

“This is a senseless act of violence,” Stowe said. “We’re supporting local law enforcement as they investigate.”

