Congress moving swiftly on bipartisan action to punish Iran after revenge attack on Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iran’s attack against Israel over the weekend has spurred a flurry of bipartisan legislative action in Congress. It has united lawmakers against the country even as the risk of a larger regional war looms. Several measures introduced and passed in the House and Senate seek to both publicly condemn and punish Iran financially. Lawmakers have denounced Iran’s actions, which came in response to a suspected Israeli strike weeks earlier on an Iranian consular building in Syria that killed two Iranian generals. The swift, bipartisan condemnation of Iran has put on sharp display the durability of American support for Israel, even amid growing partisan division over how the country is handling its war with Hamas.

