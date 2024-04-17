Colorado officials are now joining an effort to protect airline passengers from unfair practices

COLORADO (KRDO) -- A crackdown on unfair airline practices is underway after the announcement of a new partnership. Colorado is one of many states joining the effort to fast-track reviews when an airline has broken the law.

Colorado is 1 of 18 states taking part in a new airline passenger protection partnership. Secretary Pete Buttigieg says it's all to prioritize misconduct cases when an airline has done something wrong. Buttigieg was joined by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser at a news conference yesterday. There the two explained how this partnership will help to keep airlines accountable when unfair or deceptive airline practices are discovered.

They explain when a state’s attorney general makes a preliminary finding that an airline has broken the law it’ll get taken up for priority review and enforcement in appropriate cases. State attorney generals involved in the partnership will also be given access to the federal complaint database. From there, a formal mechanism will be created for them to report airlines to the United States Department of Transportation for failing to respond.

This is all to get airlines to cooperate with state investigations. The new partnership is expected to greatly improve the Department of Transportation's capacity to protect airline passengers.