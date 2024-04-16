Demolition of the Penrose Funeral Home is scheduled to start today in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) Demolition at the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose is in full force. Full operations are expected to begin today, April. 16, with the final disposal of all the debris to be placed in the Otero County landfill.

There will be a ceremony held for all families who have been victimized at 9:00 this morning to help bring closure. This comes after months of delays as the Environmental Protection Agency worked to find a site to take in all the demolition debris.

Before the agency intended to use the south-side landfill in Pueblo but city officials turned down that offer due to concerns about the contamination inside.

The E.P.A. is working with Fremont County along with the Department of Public Health and Environment -to ensure safety control measures are established at the site.