Lanes of Highway 85/87 in Colorado Springs are scheduled to close today for road work

Published 6:09 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The right lanes headed southbound along Highway 85/87 are set to close this week. Crews there will be installing a drainage pipe and relocating a gas line under the South Academy bridge.

The closures will be in place all day from 7:00 in the morning to 7:00 at night. Drivers are being advised to slow down when entering the northbound on-ramp to South Academy as merge lengths have been shortened with speeds in the area being reduced to 30 mph.

As always use caution when traveling through the area as this work is underway and watch out for workers in the area.  

Ty Evans

