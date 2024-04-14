Jason Day says he was asked to remove eye-catching top at the Masters

By Aimee Lewis, CNN

(CNN) — Australian golfer Jason Day has caught the eye more for his attire at Augusta National this week than his play, and the world No. 21 revealed on Saturday that he was asked by tournament officials to stop wearing a particularly flashy top.

Day donned a sleeveless white, black and red jumper at the Masters on Friday with the words “Malbon Golf Championship” written on the front to complete his first round. But by the time he started his second round on the same day, he was no longer wearing that item of clothing.

He told reporters after his third round that he had been asked to remove the flamboyant top. “They asked me to take the vest off. Respectfully, you do that because it’s all about the tournament here, and I understand that. I respect the tournament,” he said. “That’s what we’re here to do is try and play and win the green jacket.”

“They said: ‘Can you take it off?’ I said: ‘Yeah, no worries,’” he added.

Explaining who had made the request, Day said: “It came from Augusta National. I don’t know if it was a green jacket. I don’t know who it was. They asked and I respectfully took it off.”

The former world No. 1 has sparked many a social media post over the last few days, particularly for the baggy trousers he wore during his first round.

Augusta National had not responded to CNN’s request for comment at the time of publication.

At eight over after three rounds, Day is out of contention for the green jacket. He tees off on the final day at 10.25. a.m. ET.

