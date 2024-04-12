Skip to Content
Pueblo County Dive Team fishes vehicle out of John Martin Reservoir

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office Emergency Service Dive Team was called in Friday morning to help fish a vehicle out of John Martin Reservoir in Bent County.

The sheriff's office said the dive team was called out Friday morning to help Bent County and Colorado Parks and Wildlife remove the unoccupied Jeep from the water.

The removal was successful and served as an excellent training opportunity for the dive team's volunteer divers, the sheriff's office said.

No explanation was given as to why the vehicle was in the reservoir or how long it had been there.

