A town hall is being held tonight to address fentanyl-related incidents in Colorado Springs

Published 5:24 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - District Attorney Michael Allen is hosting a town hall today, April 11, in Colorado Springs. The meeting is set to address the rising trend of fentanyl-related incidents across the state. Tonight's town hall will start at 6:00 p.m. inside Coronado High School at 1590 West Fillmore Street. 

Attendees will discuss the dangers of fentanyl, signs of overdoses, and resources available for prevention and support. There will also be a guest speaker set to share their story of tragically losing a child to a fentanyl overdose. 

The whole community is invited to attend tonight's meeting, both in-person and online. If you are interested in joining the meeting online, click here.

