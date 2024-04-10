Mom who threw 2 kids onto LA freeway, killing her infant, appeared agitated by impending eclipse

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman who authorities say fatally stabbed her partner at their Los Angeles apartment Monday then threw her two children from a moving SUV onto the freeway, killing her infant daughter, appeared to be agitated by the impending eclipse. Danielle Johnson posted on X as an astrologer who called the celestial event “the epitome of spiritual warfare” in an online post days earlier. The violence occurred hours before the eclipse peaked in Southern California. Police say that detectives have reviewed Johnson’s posts but are not considering the eclipse to be a precipitating or contributing factor to the slayings.

By STEFANIE DAZIO and CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.