Mom who threw 2 kids onto LA freeway, killing her infant, appeared agitated by impending eclipse
By STEFANIE DAZIO and CHRISTOPHER WEBER
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman who authorities say fatally stabbed her partner at their Los Angeles apartment Monday then threw her two children from a moving SUV onto the freeway, killing her infant daughter, appeared to be agitated by the impending eclipse. Danielle Johnson posted on X as an astrologer who called the celestial event “the epitome of spiritual warfare” in an online post days earlier. The violence occurred hours before the eclipse peaked in Southern California. Police say that detectives have reviewed Johnson’s posts but are not considering the eclipse to be a precipitating or contributing factor to the slayings.