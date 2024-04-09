Veterans Affairs Office honoring National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day in Colorado

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Today is National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day and one organization in Aurora will be honoring the sacrifices and legacies of former POWs as part of the nationwide effort.

The V.A. Eastern Colorado Health Care System will be holding the ceremony this morning at 11:00 at the Rocky Mountain Regional V.A. Medical Center Chapel. One of those soldiers being honored is retired U.S. Army Master Sergeant Edwin Beck.

Beck is a long-time Colorado Springs resident who served in World War II and the Korean War. He has continuously worked in the veteran community by sharing his story and the hardships he overcame. Today, he’s being celebrated once again for his contributions.

Along with Beck, the V.A. will also recognize two other local former prisoners of war. One was a former prisoner during the 1979 Iranian Revolution and the other was a former prisoner who was captured during the Korean War.