Buena Vista Elementary holds watch party for students to view the solar eclipse

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - After learning about the sun, moon and stars in the classroom, students at Buena Vista Elementary School filled their school playground Monday to watch the solar eclipse.

The elementary school welcomed parents to join in on the fun, and teachers used the unique display as a teaching moment for classes.

"It's just exciting to have the kids be a part of this. When I see another one, I'm going to be older and they'll be the parents of kids coming to school to see the next eclipse," said Buena Vista Elementary teacher Casi Schaffer. "So I think it's super cool to get their perspective now. And then they'll have those memories for later to have too."

Schaffer planned the viewing event after learning the solar eclipse would be partially visible from the Colorado Springs area.

She and other teachers distributed safety glasses for the children to use and had colanders and viewfinders for young children to use to see the eclipse safely.

"This is fun because all of us are together as a big family and we get to have so much fun together," said Sariah, a first grade student.

Sariah and her classmates jotted down notes, talked with friends about what they were seeing, and played Eclipse bingo.

While the day was fun for the kids, it was also fulfilling for the teachers, who hope the eclipse instills in students a love for science and learning.