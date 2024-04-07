Pikes Peak Regional Building Department seeing a significant increase in the number of duplexes built

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak region is off to a strong start on single-family homes of all kinds. Specifically, experts are seeing a significant increase in the number of duplexes being built in the Pikes Peak region.

So far this year, there have been 74 permits issued to builders, according to the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department. This means 148 units are going to be available soon to people in El Paso County. The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department says it's an over 800% increase compared to this time last year.

"It adds options to the Pikes Peak region. We just haven't really seen a lot of duplexes here in the Pikes Peak region. Now, we are starting seeing that. So now it provides another option for the housing market. You have your classic detached homes, you've got townhomes, and now we're starting to see a lot more duplexes coming along, " said Greg Dingrando, public information officer for the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department.

The majority of construction for duplexes is happening in the Security-WideField area. But there is also a handful of duplex construction sites happening in east and southeast Colorado Springs.

The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department said these builds popping up on the housing market adds options for those who are in the housing market to buy more so than just your typical townhome or regular house.

If you want to see where the builds are specifically located, click here.