Messi back active, not in starting lineup for Inter Miami vs. Colorado

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi is officially active for Inter Miami’s MLS match against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night, though the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is not in the starting lineup. The team announced Friday that Messi, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, would be available. He had missed each of Inter Miami’s last four contests, plus two games with Argentina during that span. All of Messi’s former standout Barcelona teammates — Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba — were available Saturday as well, though like Messi, they were all listed as reserves.

