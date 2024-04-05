Stretch of Galley Rd. in Colorado Springs will close for 8 months starting next week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Galley Road between East Miguel Street and Moffat Circle will close for eight months starting on Monday, April 8.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, during the closure, several work operations will occur simultaneously to relocate utilities, replace a Colorado Springs Utilities water pipeline, and construct a new bridge. Drivers should plan for additional travel time and seek alternate routes.

The city said two detour routes will be available:

West of the closure, eastbound travelers will be directed at North Murray Boulevard to turn either north (left) to Palmer Park Boulevard or south (right) to East Platte Avenue.

East of the closure, westbound travelers will be directed at Wooten Road to turn either north (right) to Palmer Park Boulevard or south (left) to East Platte Avenue.

According to the city, access to properties adjacent to the utility trench work will be provided. Customers for ENT Credit Union, located at 4545 Galley Road, should approach from the west. Access for businesses located at 4575 Galley Road will be from the east.

The city said the Galley Road Bridge Replacement Project will replace the bridge over West Fork Sand Creek with a new structure that better accommodates high-flow events in the creek and transportation needs above ground. More information on the bridge project is available at https://coloradosprings.gov/galleybridge.