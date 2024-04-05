Police find 7 bodies, 5 of them decapitated and 1 dismembered, in Mexico’s fifth largest city

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in one of Mexico’s largest cities say they have found seven bodies — five of them decapitated and another completely dismembered — in a car left in the middle of traffic on a main expressway. Prosecutors said all of the bodies bore hand-written messages outlining the reasons each were killed. The grisly killings Friday were striking because they occurred in the relatively affluent and large city of Puebla, just east of Mexico City. Puebla is Mexico’s fifth largest city and had largely been spared the drug cartel violence affecting surrounding areas. Such notes are frequently left on victims’ bodies by drug gangs in Mexico.

