City of Pueblo issues shelter-in-place due to poor air quality caused by EVRAZ fire

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A fire is burning on EVRAZ property in Pueblo, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

At approximately 4:45 p.m., the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) reported that homes in the 1000-1100 block of Palo Alto St. in the Salt Creek Neighborhood are under pre-evacuation status due to the fire.

At 5:45 p.m., the City of Pueblo issued a shelter-in-place for the surrounding area due to air quality conditions. Residents are advised to leave the area or stay inside, close their windows, and turn off air conditioners.

The city said the shelter-in-place is to the north of EVRAZ, including Summit Ave. & Opal St. out east to San Juan St., south to Canal St. & west to Stone Ave. Residents are advised to adhere to the shelter-in-place until otherwise instructed.

Shelter-in-place map

EVRAZ North America issued the following statement just before 5 p.m., "This afternoon a fire broke out on the grounds of the EVRAZ Pueblo steel mill. The fire is located in a building primarily used for staging and storage. All employees were immediately and safely evacuated, and all have been accounted for. Pueblo Fire Department remains on scene. We will provide additional details as they become available.