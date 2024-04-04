Skip to Content
Colorado Bureau of Investigation investigating drive-by shooting in Rocky Ford

today at 3:25 PM
Published 3:39 PM

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is assisting the Rocky Ford Police Department (RFPD) in investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on Wednesday.

According to the CBI, the RFPD was dispatched to Yucaa Dr. in Rocky Ford just before midnight on Wed., April 3, on a report of shots fired. The Otero County Sheriff's Office also responded. Responding officers and deputies determined that a residence was struck with multiple rounds but nobody inside the home was injured. The CBI said the residence sustained extensive property damage.

Law enforcement canvassed the neighborhood and learned that a small, black SUV or sedan, and a white sedan were both seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed. However, the CBI said it is unknown at this time if these vehicles were involved in the shooting or fleeing the area because of the gunfire.

According to the CBI, the RFPD has requested the agency's assistance in investigating this incident. Anyone with information on the shooting or who might have video surveillance, which may have captured vehicles leaving the area, is asked to contact the RFPD at 719-254-3344.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

