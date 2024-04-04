Colorado bill aims to reduce human trafficking by requiring federal background checks for spas

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A new Colorado bill aims to reduce human trafficking by requiring all Colorado employees of massage facilities to pass a federal background check.

The bill just passed through committee and is now on its way to the House floor.

"What we're targeting are the bad actors, and it's either catch them if they're already here, one, and two, prevent them or deter them from coming here by saying, 'you're going to have to have a national background check,'" said Republican Representative Anthony Hartsook. "And that's the goal is to get the bad guys, if you will, and protect all the positive businesses that are helping in the community."

Hartsook is a prime sponsor of the bill, and he hopes the legislation will identify spas that are acting as a front for human trafficking.

Right now, it's up to local governments to set standards for massage facilities and spas. If passed, the bill would mandate federal background checks statewide.

Over the last five years, KRDO13 Investigates has exposed dozens of illicit spas in Colorado Springs that police found selling sex.

In May 2022, the City of Colorado Springs passed a law making it illegal for a spa to operate without a valid massage business license.

However, in January 2023 after the law took effect, 13Investigates found some illicit spas operating despite being issued police citations.

The bill goes beyond that law requiring licenses for massage therapists, it requires background checks for all employees within an operation.

The bill passed through committee and will now go to the House floor for a vote.