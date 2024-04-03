‘Yellowstone’ star Mo Brings Plenty asks for help locating missing nephew who is wanted by police

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — “Yellowstone” star Mo Brings Plenty is trying to locate his nephew Cole “Coco” Brings Plenty, who he says has been missing since March 31.

Cole Brings Plenty, who appeared in two episodes of the Western series’ prequel “1923,” was last seen leaving the Lawrence, Kansas area driving a white Ford Explorer, according to a “missing” flier posted to Mo Brings Plenty’s Instagram page on Tuesday.

The Lawrence Kansas Police Department wrote in a statement on Tuesday that the 27-year-old actor has been identified as the “suspect” in a domestic dispute and that police have “probable cause” for his arrest.

“Officers responded to reports of a female screaming for help, but the suspect fled before officers arrived,” the statement read. He was last seen on traffic cameras “leaving the city immediately after the incident” on Sunday.

“This incident involves allegations of domestic violence, which limits the amount of information we can share to protect the victim,” the statement read.

Police noted in their statement that Cole Brings Plenty’s family has reported him as a missing person.

Early on Wednesday, Cole Brings Plenty’s manager and publicist Michelle Shining Elk told CNN in a statement, “Despite our persistent efforts, we have been unable to establish contact with Cole; his disappearance without informing anyone of his whereabouts is not characteristic of him and is deeply concerning.”

“Regardless of the speculations, concrete evidence that Cole is on the run does not exist, and we urge everyone to refrain from making unfounded claims. We must allow the legal system to determine truth and justice — assigning guilt because someone is missing is not helpful to either party or the due process to which each of us has a right,” the statement added. “As we intensify our search for Cole, we hope that law enforcement — the Lawrence Police Department and surrounding agencies — devotes the same effort and resources to locating a missing person as apprehending a suspect. Cole deserves no less.”

Cole Brings Plenty’s other acting credits include appearances in TV series like “Into the Wild Frontier” and “The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger,” according to his IMDB page.

This story has been updated to include additional information.

