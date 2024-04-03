American Red Cross of Colorado volunteers provide aid after local emergencies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Since the beginning of 2024, volunteers with the American Red Cross of Colorado continue to respond to emergencies throughout communities across Colorado.

According to the American Red Cross of Colorado, volunteers across the state assisted more than 150 people in local emergencies in the month of March. Among the calls received by American Red Cross, most were for home fires.

March 2024 Local Disaster Responses:

Mile High Chapter (MHC) responded to 12 calls for service and helped 59 people. The MHC response area includes ten counties in the Denver Metro area.

responded to 12 calls for service and helped 59 people. The MHC response area includes ten counties in the Denver Metro area. Southeastern Colorado Chapter (SECO) responded to nine calls for service and helped 31 people. The SECO response area includes 16 counties.

responded to nine calls for service and helped 31 people. The SECO response area includes 16 counties. Northern Colorado Chapter (NOCO) responded to seven calls for service and helped 29 people. The NOCO response area includes 11 counties.

responded to seven calls for service and helped 29 people. The NOCO response area includes 11 counties. Western Colorado Chapter (WECO) responded to nine calls for service and helped 39 people. The WECO response area covers 27 counties, serving all Western Colorado and the San Luis Valley.

Disaster workers provide food, shelter, relief, cleanup supplies, basic health services, and emotional support.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or follow us on social media.