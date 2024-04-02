Video shows flames shooting from Philadelphia home; father, 8-year-old son injured in fire

By Jasmine Payoute , Tom Dougherty , Scott Hezlep , Fletcher Rumbaugh

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — An 8-year-old boy was critically wounded and his father was left with burns after a fire broke out at their house in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood overnight Tuesday.

Cellphone video captured the intense flames shooting from the two-story rowhome on the 4300 block of Griscom Street just after 1:30 a.m.

Neighbors said they see the father and son outside often and weren’t surprised to learn that he reportedly rushed inside the burning home to save his son.

The father suffered second and third-degree burns to his arms, chest and torso. Police said he is 25 years old. His 8-year-old son suffered burns to 60% of his body and is currently listed in critical condition at St. Christopher’s Hospital.

Two other family members, a 25-year-old woman and a 7-month-old baby, were also hospitalized, though police said they are in stable condition.

Neighbors said they were heartbroken and are already thinking about ways to support the family moving forward.

“This is devastating. These are babies,” neighbor Robbie Dunn said. “An entire family in a time when families are critical right now with all this violence, so I feel really bad about this and I’m going to do everything I can to pull the neighbors together and get them some help.”

Investigators have not yet released information on how the fire started.

