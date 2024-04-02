Forget shouting, singer Lulu says she doesn’t even speak before noon

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — You might make Lulu want to shout, but the British singer has revealed that she doesn’t even speak before midday, let alone yell.

The 75-year-old has revealed one of the reasons for her remarkable longevity as an artist, saying that she sticks to a strict regime to look after her voice while on tour.

“I don’t speak before 12 noon. I can understand why you think I’m lying,” she told the BBC in an interview to mark her last ever tour. “But no. I’m very disciplined.”

“I try not to come out of my room until 12. It makes it easier. I take care of my instrument. It allows me to sing,” she added in the interview, published Tuesday.

Born Marie McDonald McLaughlin Lawrie in Glasgow, Scotland, Lulu shot to fame when she was just a teenager with her debut single “Shout.”

“To be honest with you, if when I was 15 years old and someone would have suggested I’d be doing a farewell tour when I’m 75, I’d have said ‘You are having a laugh,” said the singer.

The tour, which kicks off on Saturday in her hometown, is a “celebration” that will feature her biggest hits, such as “Boom Bang-a-Bang,” which won the Eurovision song contest in 1969.

As well as taking care of her instrument, Lulu also revealed that her long career has been helped by maintaining a keen interest in meditation for more than four decades.

“A lot of young people think that being famous is going to be the answer to all your dreams. Just to be famous is quite a difficult thing and not the answer,” she said.

“Fame is only what’s on the outside. It seems like they’re rich, got everything at their fingertips. That’s not really what it’s all about,” added the singer.

“It’s very important to have an inner life, and take care of your inner life, which is giving yourself a break sometimes,” said Lulu.

While the tour will see her last live performances, Lulu told the BBC that she will keep singing and recording.

She also wants to keep acting, after recently starring in the film “Arthur’s Whisky,” and she has another musical box to tick.

“I want to sing a duet with Rod Stewart, I’ve never sung with Rod. That’s on my wish list,” said Lulu.

“I think it’s weird it’s never happened,” she said. “So, I’ve decided I may have to approach Rod at some point.”

“He may not answer my call though,” she added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.