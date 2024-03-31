Fremont County Sheriff’s office lowering age requirement for detention deputies amid shortage

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Many law enforcement agencies are dealing with a manpower shortage in southern Colorado. However, one agency is working to curb that issue by lowering the age requirement for detention deputies.

The Fremont County Sheriff, Allen Copper, said his agency has been dealing with a manpower shortage for the last seven years. He said lowering the age requirement from 21 to 18 will incentivize young adults right out of high school to join the force.

On Tuesday, Fremont County Commissioners approved a resolution that will amend the Fremont County personnel policies and procedures manual. It would make it possible for the sheriff's office to hire detention deputies at the age of 18 instead of 21.

Cooper said becoming a detention deputy is an entry-level position. They oversee inmates at the Fremont County jail.

Cooper said they're down about 15 detention deputies right now. He said very little has been working to get more people to join.

"We were offering overtime. We tried mandatory overtime, that was a disaster and then we tried voluntary overtime, but detention work is hard work...a lot of our people were getting burnt out," said Sheriff Cooper.

Cooper said other agencies in Colorado like Morgan County and Lincoln County changed this requirement as well. He said those counties have found success with finding more staff by lowering the age.

This new age requirement is already in effect. If you want to find out more information on how to become a detention deputy, click here.