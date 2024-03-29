9 detained in Tajikistan in relation to Moscow concert hall attack, Russian state media report

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian state news agency RIA Novosti says nine people have been detained by Tajikistan’s state security service over suspected contact with the perpetrators of last week’s attack by gunmen on a suburban Moscow concert hall that killed 144 people. The agency on Friday, citing information from an unnamed source in Tajikistan’s special services said they are residents of Vakhdat, east of the capital, Dushanbe and that Russian security forces were also involved in the operation. Those detained are also suspected of having connections with the Islamic State group, according to RIA Novosti.

